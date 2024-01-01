PM RETURNS FROM TONGA

By Lorraine Jimal

Prime Minister James Marape has returned from 53rd Pacific Islands Forum in Tonga yesterday evening.

Upon his arrival he was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso and members of parliament at Apec terminal Jacksons Airport in Port Moresby, which he also gave a brief update on what has been discussed at the forum.

Mr. Marape said that, 18 Pacific Island Nations attended the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum, which they discussed about the common interest such as climate change, economic issues, politics, security, law and order and others.

“As you all know we are expose to the climate change related issues, the weather pattern change sea level raise erosion of land and so that conversation remains the single most important issue that all nations in the Pacific raised.” he said.

Mr. Marape indicated that majority of the Pacific Island Nations are feeling the continuous effect of Covid-19 and Middle East Countries dispute that affect the cost of fuels and food prices.

“The economic issues were discussed of that level with the cost of living that has increased being discussed at the for front, education and health issues received prominence with the ever increase in life style related diseases in Pacific Islands Diabetes on the Raise many life style issues.” Pm said.

Over all the PIF was an eye opener for the country and the Government not to bag for grants any more but to use its resources to grow the economy.

“As you all know this coalition of leaders that stand with me we all about not bagging anymore, not borrowing any more not seeking grants anymore from our resources we want to ensure we are earning money from our own resources.” PM said.

Mr. Marape also commended China, US and Australia for the continuous support to the Pacific Island Nations.