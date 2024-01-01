PMIZ PROJECT WORK TO COMMENCE

By Lorraine Jimal

Madang Province is looking forward to utilize the Pacific Marine Industrial Zone (PIMZ) Project to contribute meaningfully to the country’s economic growth.

Madang Governor Ramsey Pariwa said this in a press conference last week.

Governor Pariwa said that, PIMZ project has been dormant for almost 20 years and people need to see the results of this project now.

He said that by next month the state and RD cannery would signed a joint venture agreement to start the PIMZ project work.

“We are fed up of talking, we have seen and heard about PIMZ for the last 20 years, nothing has happened, it has been a dream and now we want to see the dream transform into a reality.” He said.

Mr. Pariwa said that as the next step they would be looking into developing enabling infrastructure for development progress.

“The second phase we are going to look at developing our enabling infrastructures such as extending the Warf and electricity ,” Mr. Pariwa said.

Governor Pariwa added that Madang Province would also meet with Indonesia to further discuss the developments plans.