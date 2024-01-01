PM CLARIFIES K62 MILLION RUMORS

By Louis Maingu

Prime Minister James Marape has urged the people of Papua New Guinea to stay away from false information and errors.

He said this after addressing the rumors of him bribing members of Parliament with K62 million before Vote of No confidence yesterday.

“Don’t insult the intelligence of all members of parliament. I don’t play my politics with money. If money was a factor, I would not have been Prime Minister in 2019. Others had more money than I had. I don’t have any millions of kina in my account. I have never seen million in my entire life.

He said that the MPs who were with him argued with him in the confines of their meeting room on what’s best for the country.

“We don’t play politics with money. These leaders are here based on principles. Just because we’re in government doesn’t mean they’re silent. And they all argue with me in the confines of meeting room and what is good for the country. They are all solid leaders in their own right. They have much concern for the country of every one of you. And they hold me and Deputy Prime Minister to account for what must be done.” Mr. Marape said.