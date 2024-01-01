OVER 500 TOURISTS IN EHP

By Vicky Baunke in Goroka, EHP

The country’s oldest Show, the Goroka Show is on again this year for the 68th time starting today with the Pikini Show at the Goroka National Sports Institute with over 500 tourists already in town.

The Goroka Show runs from the 13th, 14th and the 15th of September annually and coincides with the country’s independence celebrations.

Goroka Show Committee Chairlady Karyn Hargreaves said over 700 students from schools throughout the province will be taking part in the Pikini Show tomorrow, displaying traditional ‘bilas’ and ‘Sinsing’.

“This year’s 68th Goroka Show is even bigger and exciting with the inclusion of fireworks that will be displayed on Friday night at the Peace Park in Goroka,” said Mrs Hargreaves.

She said that the fireworks were free and open to all the general public to come and enjoy, including people from outside provinces who have already come into Goroka and have set up already to enjoy the Goroka Show.

The Show fever is on in Goroka with all the stalls up with finishing touches including the branding of sponsors with the naming sponsors of the 68th Goroka Show already arriving in Goroka.