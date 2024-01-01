GOVERNMENT TO PRIORITISE LAW & ORDER

By Louis Maingu

Prime Minister James Marape has made a commitment to improve law and order in the country as PNG prepares for 49th Independence Anniversary.

After winning the vote of no confidence yesterday, Prime Minister Marape has made an assurance to improve law and order sector in PNG.

He said that Marape Rosso Government had elevated the fight of law and order as the number one priority as the country was moving towards its 50th anniversary.

“We took resolution that in the face of many competing needs, this government must at the very earliest look into every possible means to ensure we prevail the rule of law in our country, we strengthen law enforcement and we ensure that the police and all the systems of law and justice are working very well in our country.” Prime Minister said.

He has appealed to all the citizens to maintain the rule of law, stating that it cost nothing to abide by the law.

“It costs nothing, every citizen must litter in its correct place, chew betelnut but don’t spit all over the place. Don’t abuse your family at your home. Follow the queue, don’t resort to gun if there’s a tribal dispute, fine place for dispute resolution.” He said.

PM Marape also emphasized on law and order sector to step discipline and work together.

“In the face of our 49th anniversary next week, we’re asking everyone the theme is united. Let’s reconcile and bring unity to our independence celebration next week because that will set a tempo for us to go towards our 50th anniversary next year.” PM Marape said.