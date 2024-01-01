NO PRIVATE CHQUE IN BSP

By Samantha Solomon

Bank South Pacific has now gone into Digital world and has completely stopped the use of private cheques as of June 30th.

Group Chief Executive Officer for BSP Mark Robinson announced this recently.

Mr Robinson said that BPNG’s decision discontinued the use of cheque payments among private sector banking service users; however, cheques issued by the public sector and state-owned enterprises would remain valid and accepted

He said, that to ensure a smooth transition for the private sector customers, BSP had implemented proactive measures, including ongoing reminders and awareness campaigns promoting the adoption of digital payment alternatives.

The announcement on the closure of private cheque was made on the June 27th by BSP’S head of retail Banking Peter Komon.

He said that BSP’s Pacific Markets, key global trends had emerged in the economic landscape with their pacific Island Country branches seeing growth.