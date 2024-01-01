LAGAIP MP TO UPGRADE EXISTING GOVERNMENT FACILITIES

Picture Lagaip Open MP Aimos Akem (right) visiting the rundown Laiagam Police Station cells in Enga Province. SUPPLIED PICTURE

Lagaip MP Aimos Akem has planned to upgrade the deteriorated government facilities in the district.

Mr. Akem said this while visiting the existing government services that needed immediate rehabilitation and upgrade in Laiagam Station earlier today.



He physically checked on all existing government services, including the Police Station, District Hospital and schools to assess and evaluate how the District Development Authority (LDDA) can assist in upgrading and rehabilitating these government facilities and services that deteriorated over time.

MP Akem also pledged to ensure a magistrate lives and works at Laiagam, build new prison facilities and ensure law enforcement officers are on the ground ensuring a safe and secure community for all people to live freely without fear or favor throughout the new district ensuring development and service are initiated and carried out simultaneously.



Mr. Akem also visited Aiyaka village outside Laiagam where he made commitment to fund projects initially started by the former Lagaip MP.



He will announce his projects soon with priority also to be given to rural road infrastructure and the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Sector particularly in the Agriculture and Livestock Sector.





