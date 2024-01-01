ENGA TEACHERS WARN TO STAY OUT OF TRIBAL FIGHTS

Picture showing PEB Chairman Wass Rowatina ( second from left) during a recent local rugby league competition. SUPPLIED PICTURE

ENGA Provincial Education Director has warned teachers not to participate in tribal fights and stop spreading false information.

Chairman of the Enga Provincial Education Board and Provincial Education Director Wass Rowatina (pictured) has issued a stern warning to teachers to refrain from participating in tribal fighting and engaging in other illegal activities

Rowatina highlighted that it has come to the Provincial Education Board’s (PEB) attention that certain teachers in Enga Province had been using fake accounts on social media to instigate tribal conflicts and spread misinformation against the government.

“This behavior is not only unprofessional but also detrimental to the peace and unity of our communities,” Rowatina said.

He cautioned the teachers, saying the PEB had a zero-tolerance policy towards such actions.

“Any teacher found to be involved in these activities will face severe consequences.”

“We are committed to identifying and taking appropriate action against those responsible. This includes, but is not limited to, confiscating any devices used to perpetrate these acts and blacklisting the individuals from the teaching profession within Enga Province,” he said.

Rowatina urged all teachers to uphold the highest standards of conduct accordingly.

“Our role as educators is to foster a safe and supportive environment for our students, and we must act as role models in promoting peace and harmony,” Rowatina said.

Tribal fighting has affected several schools in certain parts of Wapenamanda and Kompiam Ambum Districts, respectively, resulting in their closure.