WABAG PRIMARY SCHOOL STUDENTS CONTRIBUTE TO PURCHASE JERSEYS

Wei SDA Primary School Head teacher Noah Rasak (left) and teacher Ben Kyakas (right) showcasing the new set of jersey witnessed by jubilant students. Picture credit: Mortimer Yangharry

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Wei Seventh Day Adventist School in Wabag District have contributed to purchase their own set of jersey to participate in the Enga School Boys Rugby League Competition.

Wei SDA Primary School Head teacher Noah Rasak highlighted that students under the Under 14 Division and Under 16 Division had to contribute K5.00 each to purchase a full set.

Rasak mentioned that 14 students contributed a total of K70.00 along with his personal contribution of K190.00 to purchase the jersey set valued at K260.00.

“We must not just sit and waste our time but do what we can do to develop the upcoming rugby players of tomorrow,” Rasak said.

He is optimistic that the future looks promising for the students and encouraged them to be disciplined on and off the field at all times.