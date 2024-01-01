NEW SATELLITE CASINO PRIMARY FOCUS

Prime Minister James Marape says, the primary focus of the new Satellite Casino is to attract the international visitors and residents into the country.

Mr. Marape said this while addressing concerns over the recent launched of the Paga Hill Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Satellite Casino.

“Our primary focus is on attracting international visitors and residents. We’re observing a growing number of Asian visitors for whom gambling is a popular recreational activity. This project is tailored to accommodate these gambling tourists and other international patrons. While there are concerns about unregulated casino-like gambling occurring in some private settings, this licensed casino can serve as a legitimate venue,” he said.

He also emphasised that the new casino operations in Port Moresby will be strictly regulated to benefit Papua New Guinea’s economy while safeguarding the welfare of its citizens.

“While I personally do not advocate for gambling, it’s undeniable that we have expatriates and others among us who participate in such activities. Licensed and regulated casinos offer an avenue for the State to collect taxes, retain spending in-country, create employment opportunities, and contribute to our economy. “We will trial run this Satellite Casino and another on a floating ship, which will both be reviewed over time.” said Prime Minister Marape.

Mr. Marape clarified that this casino will cater exclusively to “high rollers,” including expatriates, tourists and high-earning Papua New Guineans.

“Similar to Singapore’s casino model, where locals are protected by specific regulations, we will ensure that only Papua New Guineans with an annual disposable income above K200,000 will be eligible to participate. And the entry will require identification and membership,” Prime Minister said.

He stressed that these changes are designed to curb overseas gambling expenditures by affluent Papua New Guineans, who currently travel to destinations such as Cairns, Brisbane, Singapore and Manila for casino experiences.

He assured citizens that these casino projects would be introduced as trial initiatives, subject to rigorous oversight to prevent adverse impacts on Papua New Guineans.

“This SEZ project has been many years in the making. We are committed to ensuring its development aligns with our standards and delivers economic benefits for Papua New Guinea.” Prime Minister said.