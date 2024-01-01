LUFA AIRSTRIPS REHABILITATION

The restoration and rehabilitation work on the six airstrips in Lufa District in Eastern Highlands Province has commenced by the Rural Airstrip Agency (RAA).

This follows a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) and the presentation of the initial funding cheque of K471,136 by the Lufa District Development Authority (LDDA) in August.

The LDDA aims to enhance air travel accessibility in the region, ensuring improved connectivity for remote and mountainous parts of the district accordingly.

The RAA teams were on site to do the intensive restoration and the work that is scheduled for eight weeks.

The airstrips include Guasa, Herowana, Kora, Maimafu, Mengino and Ubagubi.

RAA is a non profit organisation wholly owned subsidiary of Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF PNG Holding Limited)

RAA was established to facilitate and conduct maintainance and restoration of rural airstrips in Papua New Guinea.