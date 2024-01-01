PSL LADDER

By Jonathan Sibona

After Round 13, Hekari maintained an unbeaten run with 11 wins and 2 draws. Their current form sees them sit comfortably atop the standings with 35 points, scoring 34 goals and conceding just 5, giving them a remarkable goal difference of 29.

Gulf Komara FC follows in second place with 22 points from 6 wins, 4 draws, and 3 losses. They have scored 22 goals while conceding 16, maintaining a solid position despite being 13 points behind the leaders.

Port Moresby Strikers FC sits in third, with 19 points. They have secured 5 wins, 4 draws, and 4 losses, with a marginally negative goal difference of -1, having scored 14 and conceded 15.

The fourth spot is held by United Highlands FC, also with 17 points, after 5 wins, 2 draws, and 6 losses. Lae City FC rounds out the top five with 15 points.

At the bottom of the table, Morobe Wawens with 14 points, Lae City Dwellers with 13 points while Admiralty Islands FC faces a tough battle, with just 10 points from 3 wins, 1 draw, and 9 losses, and a goal difference of -18.