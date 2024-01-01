NEW IRELAND UNITE TO CELEBRATE 47TH PROVINCIAL DAY

Cultural performance at the New Ireland Day

By Lorraine Jimal

The Silom Primary School in Namatanai District of New Ireland Province was packed with various colours, cultural scents and traditional beats, graced by members of parliament.

Namatanai District came together to celebrate the 47th Provincial Day. Members of parliament who attended the celebrations were formally welcomed traditionally by the Member for Namatani and Minister for Civil Aviation, Walter Schnaubelt.

Deputy Opposition Leader James Nomane said that it was important to know the culture and history of where each province came from. Such activities helped younger generation to know their responsibilities and what to do at a certain ages and how to look after their families.

“Young men and women must not forget your customs, don’t lose customs because if you do that it will affect this country and the society will collapse,” he told the people.

East Sepik Provincial Member Allan Bird said that New Ireland is celebrating its 47th day and that Papua New Guinea would celebrate its 50th independence anniversary in 2025. He further added that the leaders of our country are responsible for looking after the future our children and the future of Papua New Guinea.