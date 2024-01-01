Culture Education Entertainment International Life News News Bulletin Papua New Guinea Sport Travel World

PARIS OLYMPIC UPDATES

by Lorraine Jimal071

Copy right Olympic Website

The third day of the Paris Olympics, has now seeing Japan leading the medal tally with its fourth gold win against France in Fencing Sport, two silver and a Bronze.

Followed by Australia with four Gold and two silver, USA with three Gold, six silver and three bronze, France with three Gold, three silver and two Bronze and Republic of Korea with three Gold, two silver a Bronze.

Other countries have yet to score a gold medal.

Medal Tally as of today local time.

CountriesGoldSilverBronzeTotal
Japan4217
Australia4206
USA36312
France3328
Republic of Korea3216
People’s Republic of China3126
Italy1236
Kazakhstan1023
Belgium1012
Germany1001
Hong Kong, China1001
Uzbekistan1001
Great Britain0224
Brazil0123
Canada0112
Fiji0101
Kosovo0101
Mongolia0101
Poland0101
Tunisia0101
Sweden0022
Egypt0011
Spain0011
Hungary0011
India0011
Republic of Moldova0011
Mexico0011
South Africa0011

Source: Olympic Website

