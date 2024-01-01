PARIS OLYMPIC UPDATES

Copy right Olympic Website

The third day of the Paris Olympics, has now seeing Japan leading the medal tally with its fourth gold win against France in Fencing Sport, two silver and a Bronze.

Followed by Australia with four Gold and two silver, USA with three Gold, six silver and three bronze, France with three Gold, three silver and two Bronze and Republic of Korea with three Gold, two silver a Bronze.

Other countries have yet to score a gold medal.

Medal Tally as of today local time.