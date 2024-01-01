PNG INTERNATIONAL JOHN UME FOUGHT WITH HEART

Papua New Guinea’s lightweight Boxer, John Ume lost his opener match against

Cuba’s Boxer in the North East Arena.



According to the PNG Olympics Committee, Ume competed in the 63.5kg weight division in Boxing.

He fought with heart but went down to Cuba’s Erislandy Alvarez Borges, who was a highly

accomplished Boxer who has won Silver in the 2023 Boxing World Championships.



Ume said that it was always a blessing to represent his country and was part of the team who

had eyes set on qualifying for a spot on the team.



“I said yes to the call as I want to represent my country. I want to be a role model to the

younger generation not to give up,” Ume said.



Team PNG Chef de Mission, Ryan Pini said that it was such a huge effort against one of the

best.

“John is a great ambassador for Papua New Guinea, embodying the values of the Olympics

through his dedication, sportsmanship, and resilience.” Pini said.



Coach Peter Morrison described Ume as an athlete whose inspiring display of determination

and resilience highlights the spirit of perseverance and pride that defines Papua New Guinean

athletes.