NEW IRELAND MOURNS

The scene at Kavieng Airport on January 31, 2025, was one of solemn reverence as the casket of the late Rt. Honourable Grand Chief Sir Julius Chan was received by a large crowd.

A fitting tribute to a national icon, the procession included the Provincial Administration, public servants, students, police, and members of the general public, all gathered to honor the man who helped shape the foundations of Papua New Guinea.

Sir Julius Chan, renowned for crafting the nation’s constitution, establishing its financial system, and shaping its governance and democracy, leaves behind a legacy that resonates in every New Ireland home. Today marks the end of an era and the beginning of a new chapter for both New Ireland and the nation.

A traditional welcome ceremony was held at the airport, with Chiefs and Maimais leading the tribute as the casket was carried from the helicopter to the waiting motorcade. The casket was then taken to the Government official residence, where it lay in transit for blessings and speeches by the Acting Governor, the Provincial Administrator, and Sir Julius’ family.

The ceremony culminated with a government charter flight will be carrying the late Grand Chief’s casket to Port Moresby later today.

This emotional day will be etched in the country’s history as a moment of reflection and respect for a true legend.