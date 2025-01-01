BOROKO POLICE STATION RENOVATED, PROSECUTION OFFICE OPENS

By James Guken

The newly renovated Prosecution Office at Boroko Police Station in Port Moresby is now ready for use by the prosecution team starting next week.

The official opening ceremony was led by Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Benjamin Turi, with representatives from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and senior officers earlier this week.

The renovations, funded by the Australian Federal Police through the PNG-APP program, included improvements to the prosecution office, Boroko Metro Cell, and the Communication Center.

The AFP also provided ongoing support through training for police officers.

Commander Turi thanked the AFP for their ongoing contributions to the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC), and emphasized the importance of maintaining the new infrastructure.

Detective Superintendent Conrad Jensen, from the PNG-APP program, highlighted the continued support from the Australian Government and noted that the renovated office would better serve the people of PNG.

Chief Inspector Binuali Boas, Officer in Charge of NCD Prosecution, expressed gratitude for the renovation, which will allow prosecutors to move back to Boroko after working from Mourata Haus since last year.