NEW HEALTH FACILITY FOR MOTU KOITA

By Samantha Solomon

The Metoreia Urban Health Centre in Hanuabada village, Port Moresby, was officially opened yesterday by Prime Minister James Marape and the High Commissioner for Australia to PNG, His Excellency John Feakes.

The Australian funded centre, costing over K50 million, will operate as a level three hospital with some level four functions.

It is expected to serve a population of over 60,000 Motu Koita people, as well as surrounding villages in Central Province.

Former Health Minister Jelta Wong, who now oversees the fisheries sector, praised the hospital, stating, “The facilities we see here today are the same par with those in a small country town in Australia. It’s built to last. “

Health Minister and Pomio MP Elias Kapavore confirmed that the hospital is a level three facility with some level four capabilities.

He emphasized that the facility meets industry standards and will help alleviate the burden on Port Moresby General Hospital.”

High Commissioner of Australia to PNG His Excellency John Feakes highlighted the strong partnership between Australia and PNG, stating. “The Metoreia Urban health Centre symbolizes the enduring partnership between our two countries. Health has been a pillar of this relationship.”

During the opening ceremony, Prime Minister James Marape expressed gratitude to the Australian Government for their ongoing support to PNG.

He Noted the significance of building the hospital on indigenous land in Port Moresby, acknowledging the historical ties between the Motu Koita people and Australia.

Marape also pledged K5million to the Motu Koita Assembly for the construction of staff housing.

Expressing gratitude, Chairman for the Motu Koita Assembly Dadi Toka Jnr said health care was a need for his people of Motu Koita and this help will cater for the health needs.

He stated that, “Over 75 years ago we had a clinic in Hanuabada to address maternity concerns, thanks to the Australian government. Its wonderful to have our partners back to serve all of Motu Koita.”