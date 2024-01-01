PARKOP URGES NCDPHA TO HAVE A PLAN IN PLACE

The National Capital District Governor, Powes Parkop, has urged the Provincial Health Authority to establish a plan to operate health services.

Governor Parkop stressed on the importance of these services for the city, noting that they are crucial for the well-being of its residents.

He expressed concerns about the absence of a health plan since 2019 and emphasized the need for one before proceeding with the construction of health clinics.

“Since 2019 up to now I have not seen a health plan yet, and we’re trying to build this health clinic here,” he said.

Governor Parkop emphasized that without a comprehensive plan, it would be challenging to provide the necessary staff, equipment, medicines, and funding to effectively support this clinic.

Governor Parkop highlighted the significance of health services in light of the increasing prevalence of life style diseases.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the health authority in the city, particularly due to the influx of people from all over the country.

In response to these concerns, Minister for Health, Elias Kapavore assured that his team and the NCDCPHA are working on developing a health plan for the city soon.

“We are now in the conclusion stage of the clinical services plan and a master plan for NCD health care services. This will determine where our level two urban health clinic will be, and the level three and level four hospitals will be as we prepare to build a level five hospital in the city.” Kapavore said.