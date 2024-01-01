FATIMA SECONDARY SCHOOL CELEBRATES GRADUATION

Despite facing various challenges, Fatima Secondary School in Jiwaka Province successfully concluded the year with a graduation ceremony.

With the theme: “As long as I am in the world, I am the light of the world.”

A total of 354 students graduated with flying colors earlier this week.

Principal Mr. Steven Guan encouraged the students to have faith in themselves, and strive to achieve their dreams in their future journey.

“You’ve completed one chapter and are moving on to another chapter. Keep going, have faith in yourself, continue to work hard, and become a good citizen,” Mr. Guan said.

The school serves both the Western Highlands and Jiwaka Provinces and is prepared to transform into a school of excellence.

“We have been informed that we are one of the schools that will transition into a school of excellence, and we are ready for it. It depends on funding and many other factors,” Guan said.

Mr Guan said that Fatima, a Catholic agency school, is one of the oldest schools with 40 staff, and a student population of 923. It was established in 1964.

Apart from the school graduation, a representative from the Governor’s office Mr. Kupul Murang officially commissioned the new school fence at the cost of K100,000.

Mr. Murang the executive officer for Jiwaka regional member Simon Kawi said, the fencing would ensure the safety of students and teachers in the school.

He also announced that an additional K200,000 has been committed by the Jiwaka Provincial Government to the school.

Mr. Guan mentioned that accommodation is the biggest issue due to the influx of student’s population, and the K200,000 will be used to build new teacher housing.