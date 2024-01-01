NATIONAL REPENTANCE DAY OBSERVED IN SIMBU

By John Mori

Simbu Provincial Government allocated K110,000 to support various churches in the 20 LLG’s of Simbu Province to join the rest of the country to observe the National Repentance Day.

The program was spearheaded by the Simbu Body of Christ Churches Chairman Rev Mundi Dama.

Rev. Dana thanked all denominations and churches that participated in the nationwide event and also thanked the Simbu Provincial Government.

Governor Noah Kool in his opening remarks said, “our country is regard as a Christian nation and such rare programs like this will give a good impression to our nation and we must continue to embrace and advocate for heavenly kingdom business and principals”.

Mr. Kool further thanked all churches, youths, women and the community at large including public servants who participated in making this day a success.