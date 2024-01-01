FINANCE DEPARTMENT CYBER AWARENESS

Cyber Security (PNG) Limited has been engaged by Papua New Guinea Department of Finance to conduct a week-long Cyber Education workshop for its non-technical staff.

The workshop is expected to equip workforce with necessary knowledge and skills to identify and respond to potential cyber threats, ultimately contributing to the overall security of the Papua New Guinea Department of Finance and the Government of PNG Cyber Ecosystems.

It aimed at bolstering the cyber awareness and security practices among the department’s staff.

The collaboration between the Department of Finance and Cyber Security (PNG) Limited is a testament to the growing recognition of the need for comprehensive cybersecurity measures across all levels of government and serves as a model for other departments and agencies in Papua New Guinea.

y Mr. Samuel Penias, Secretary of the Department of Finance expressed his deep appreciation to Mr. Solomon Wesley Sua, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cyber Security (PNG) Limited for their dedication, to enhancing the cybersecurity posture of the department.

Mr. Edward Bero, First Assistant Secretary of the Information Communication Technology Department highlighted the significance of this training for the non-technical staff as they play a crucial role in maintaining the security of the department’s operations.

The workshop began this week Tuesday, August 13 and will conclude next week Tuesday, August 20.