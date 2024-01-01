NEW BRIDGE FOR NAWAEB DISTRICT IN MOROBE PROVINCE

By Jessica Nui

Morobe Governor Luther Wenge has assured the people of Nawaeb District in Morobe Province that the construction of new bridge will begin soon.

The Governor told the people in his recent visit to the district Headquarters in Boana Station.

The Busu River had destroyed the bridge in October of last year.

This has been affecting 6,000 plus people in Nawaeb District.

Community Spokesperson Charlie Foike said, “It has been a long time since the bridge has been broken. The people must have access to our government office, access to health services and transfer patients, all schools must receive their supplies. Teachers and other public servants have to travel to and from shops and visit their loved ones.”

Foike added by saying, “Hon Governor, we thank you for coming here. We are not clapping. We are not happy. We have frowns on our faces while standing with this display to show that we have a problem.”

District Administrator Buds Botike confirmed that the District Development Authority has allocated K4 million to the rebuild the bridge.

In addition to that, Governor Wenge made a commitment

“Administrator bring me an account of your K4 Million. Come and show to me that you have it in the bank and I will produce K5million and we will build the bridge.”

He said the K9 million may be the funding to kick off work.