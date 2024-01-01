PETER CONDEMNS ATTACK

Central Province Governor Rufina Peter has strongly condemned the recent violent attack on four men from Tubusereia village at Johnson’s Farm, along the Magi Highway in Central Province.

Governor Rufina Peter, in her statement, expressed her deep concern over the rising instances of violence against Central Province residents, particularly in areas that have seen an influx of migrants.

“The attack on our people at Johnson’s Farm is not only shocking but deeply troubling. Such violent acts undermine the peace and safety that our communities have long cherished. I call on the authorities to ensure that justice is swiftly served and that the perpetrators of this crime are held accountable.”

Governor Peter further highlighted the need for stronger law enforcement presence and community vigilance in Central Province to prevent such incidents from recurring. She urged the police to expedite their investigations and reassured the families of the victims that her office would provide any necessary support during this difficult time.

“This attack is a stark reminder of the challenges we face as a growing province. While we welcome development and new residents, we must ensure that the safety and security of our people remain a top priority. I am committed to working with law enforcement and community leaders to strengthen our efforts in maintaining peace and order,” Governor Peter added.