MAIN CRIMINAL HIDEOUT IDENTIFED

Police officers have identified a run-down building at Four Mile in Boroko as a hideout for the criminals.

Police have confirmed that the old run-down hardware is where people use to consume liquor and do other illegal activities.

Police also confirmed that the warehouse is opposite the old casino, and people gain entry from the bus stop and opposite of the closed Big Rooster. It was reported that parts of the fence have openings and criminals easily run away into the building to hide from police after stealing from people.

National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika confirmed that there are reports of other activities going on there, and police will find ways to address that.

He said they have identified the area after a report of a phone snatcher was living there but on arrival, they were told the person doesn’t live there but his parents reside there and do marketing.

“Most of the petty crimes are committed by people who do not have permanent residence, and that is one problem that needs to be addressed. People live along the drains, at vacant buildings, and at the shop fronts to do marketing at unauthorized locations and also steal from people who move around those locations. I want to thank the police officers and the wardens who made awareness there.” Sika said.

In addition, police officers in the National Capital District are using tip off to identify locations where criminals, vendors, and other petty crime criminals reside and move around in public places to commit offences within the city.