NATIONAL EMERGENCY IN ENGA PROVINCE

The Governor-General, acting on the advice of the National Executive Council, has declared a National Emergency in the electorates of Porgera-Paiela, Kompiam-Ambum and Wapenamanda in Enga Province.

Minister for Police, Peter Tsiamalili, Jnr, has confirmed the declaration to stop the violence that has been occurring in the province between illegal settlers and the communities they are terrorising.

“The situation between the people involved, that is generational conflict in nature, has deteriorated again and the heavy hand of the law must again intervene to prevent bloodshed,” Minister Tsiamalili said.

He said that the violence has spread to the Porgera mine area with rival groups of illegal squatters fighting over recent weeks.

“In the Porgera Valley these illegal squatters have no right to be there in the first place and are being moved on by police.

“They are threating businesses and local people, and interrupting mine activities, in the area and security forces are intervening.

“However, normal laws for normal times are not enough to stop thugs and other violent criminals moving in large groups.” Minister said.

“The declaration of emergency by the Governor-General and the measures that this enables provides security forces with the tools and legal rights to put down the violence, move combatants on and keep the critical infrastructure operating.” He said.

Measures implemented include regular road blocks to detect the unlawful movements of people and contraband. This includes full enforcement through the escalated the use of force against anyone carrying illegal firearms and other weapons.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police, Joseph Tondop, has been appointed as the Controller for the National Emergency for a period of two months and would administer measures.

“Tondop has the full support of the Commissioner and myself and Marape-Rosso Government in implementing the task before him .” Minister said.