WATABUNG LLG ROAD SEALING AFTER 42 YEARS

By Vicky Baunke

More than 3,000 people in the Koningi 2 and 3 areas in Watabung Local Level Government in Daulo district in Eastern Highlands Province can now enjoy an improved road service since the road was first established in 1982.

It has been 42 years ago since the people have seen an upgraded to the deteriorate road conditions that stretches from Koningi to Fatau Mondo.

The 3.5km road stretches from the main Highlands highway into the boarders of the Daulo district and Sinesine Yongumugl in the Simbu Province.

The road work is funded by the Daulo district Development authority (DDA) through the leadership of MP Ekime Gorosahu and is constructed by the Mac & Tais Earth Movers Limited.

Koningi Community Leader Mr. Bonny Warume welcomed the road project into Koningi.

Mr Warume from the Mona Tribe in Koningi 2 said the road was established in 1982 but had been long neglected.

He thanked the Government for allocating funding for the project that will benefit the people and villages of Koningi.