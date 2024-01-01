PM APPEALS FOR PEACE IN ENGA

Prime Minister James Marape has appealed to the people of Enga for peace in the Province.

He said there is no need to use firearm to fight and kill each other as there are traditional ways to address such disputes.

If the traditional way fails, the legal system is available to deal with such issues.

Prime Minister Marape said that his government is committed to arrest lawbreakers immediately whole working towards long terms solutions to those issues.

He said they are now aiming to build critical law and order infrastructures such as police station, accommodation, court houses and lock ups.

His appeal follows the continuous mayhem that is ongoing in the Enga Province Prime Minister James saying that the state of Emergency in the province was necessary because of the widespread lawlessness throughout the entire province.

He added that it was necessary as there is an increase in the use of firearm in the province mainly the Porgera Valley.