GOILALA MP DISAGREE WITH THE TERM “CANNIBALISM”

By Louis Maingu

Member for Goilala Casmiro Aia, has reprimanded the choice of words used by the President of the PNG Law Society to describe the barbaric killing of a youth in Goilala district as an act of cannibalism.

In response to the recent media statement by the President of the PNG Law Society, Hubert Namani, labeling the recent incident in Goilala as an act of cannibalism, Member for Goilala Casmiro Aia has demanded an apology to the people of Goilala.

MP Casmiro explained that, while he thanked the President for bringing to light the darkest moments that remote communities throughout the country face in silence, Goilala is not a remote district that practices cannibalism.

“The good President owes the Goilala people and PNG an apology in the strongest of terms as his short-sighted statement sends the wrong signal to our partners and the world at large that Papua New Guinea and especially Gollala people are eating humans” MP Aia said.

Mr. Aia stated that the actual case reported was that on 11th December 2024 two biological brothers had some family disagreements. The elder brother then engaged in a fight with the younger brother, and instantly all other brothers, cousins and uncles took sides. Both sides sustained wounds and cuts, and the elder brother was killed and chopped into pieces, while the younger brother, who was seriously injured, was referred for medical attention and his condition is stable and slowly recovering. The incident took place at Yeme, Woitape LLG, Goilala,Central Province.

“The president’s statement is timely, and state agencies discharged with law enforcement roles and functions must take this as a wakeup call” Mr. Aia said.

He added that Goilala finds itself in a category of communities that are deprived of vital government services and law and order enforcement service is one of them.

The MP mentioned that there has been no law-and-order presence in the last 10 years.

“Formal appeals to the police hierarchy and the Police Minister are taking a slow toll on us, and we begin to wonder how soon police will be permanently deployed to settle in Goilala and address the ongoing law and order issues. Police houses have been jointly funded by Governor Rufina and I and are waiting to be occupied” MP Aia said.