REMOTE VILLAGES COMPLETE NID REGISTRATION

Approximately 2,300 individuals from the Frida River site have been registered with the National Identification.

The National Identification registration process was successfully carried out in the isolated villages within the footprint of the Sepik Development Project in Telefomin and Ambunti.

Frieda River Limited (FRL) facilitated the transportation NID officers from Vanimo to its Frieda River site, from where they were flown by helicopter to the the remote villages of Sokamin, Wameimin one and two, Amaromin, Ok Isai, and Wabia.

Dr. Joel Hamago, FRL’s Country Manager, explained, “Accessing the seven villages in our project footprint is no easy task, the only means of reaching them is by helicopter, canoe, or on foot, with days of trekking between each location. The company utilized a helicopter to overcome this challenge.”

He mentioned that FRL is proud to have supported the government in completing the NID process for these hard-to-reach communities, as this initiative is crucial for the next phase of development for FRL.

The Mineral Resources Authority (MRA) encourages mining projects to register their landowners with the PNG Civil Registry. This will enable them participate in state-led processes, such as the establishment of landowner associations and landowner development companies.

Individuals aged 18 and above underwent biometric testing and will receive NID cards that reflect their biometric data.

Despite the difficult terrain and unpredictable weather, the NID registration process for the Frieda River catchment communities was successfully completed within13 days.

Villagers from Sokamin, including likeTanis Sibou, Temas Philimon, Dramen Imeyesep, and Desim Metulas expressed their gratitude for the successful registration process. Despite the lack of government services in their area, they are now awaiting the arrival of their NID cards.

They also covered Paupe in East Sepik’s Ambunti district.