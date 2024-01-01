EDUCATION INSTITUTIONS RECEIVED GRANTS

Enga Provincial MP Sir Peter Ipatas (left) presenting a K400,000 cheque to Sir Tei Abal Secondary School Consultant Principal Robert Sandan Ganim (right) in Wabag.

By Mortimer Yangharry

Enga Provincial Government through the leadership of the longest serving provincial Member Chief Sir Peter Ipatas presented project grants to educational institutions operating in the province.

The Enga Provincial Government in a quest to make sure government educational institutions offer quality education presented the cheque to assist in the operation, expansion and associated development of the respective institutions moving forward.

Sir Peter presented the first batch of payment to the schools and institutions recently with the second batch of presentations to be done next week accordingly.

The first batch payment of project grants done yesterday included;

Sir Tei Abal Secondary School – K400,000

Kopen National School of Excellence -K500,000

Rakamanda SDA Day High School- K50,000

Flexible Open Distance Education – K80,000

UOG DFL Campus- K100,000

Kandep Secondary School -K1 million for science laboratory and K25,000 for admin operations

Enga UPNG Open Campus -K100,000

K50,000 to Komange Lodge to increase rooms and capacity. EPG has supported a K100,000 to start the project.

Sir Peter reiterated his vision to make Enga Province the educational hub of the country with equal emphasis given to the health and economic sectors of the province accordingly.