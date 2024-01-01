JIWAKA TEACHERS URGE TO RECEIVE ICT TRAINING

By John Mori

Jiwaka Education Board has requested all teachers in the province to go for a computer training to equip themselves with the digital knowledge.

Following the memorandum of understanding between Jiwaka Provincial Government and Data Co company to connect internet services in all schools.

Principal advice for education division in Jiwaka and chairman of education board Mr. Andrew Kuk said the, many of the students are now born in digital era and understood how to use mobile phones, laptops and computers while many of our teachers are computer illiterate.

Therefore, he said that it would be better for teachers to be imparted with Information Communication and Technology skills to flow with students and the changing world.

Mr. Kuk said that many primary schools in Jiwaka were also given computers but many of the teachers do not know how to use and operate it.

He stressed this point during the commissioned of new computers given to Banz Lutheran Secondary School by Litehaus International last week.

Country Director for Litehaus International Peter Raim, revealed that Litehaus International would provide training for teachers in Jiwaka once the venue is confirmed.

Mr. Raim said, “Litehaus International last month provided training for teachers in Simbu Province and now we are looking forward to host training for teachers in Jiwaka Province.”

Mr. Kuk thank Provincial member Simon Kawi for giving his undertaking to allocate funds for teachers training.