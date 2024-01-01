MP APPEALS FOR DISTRICT TO PREPARE FOR INDEPANDENCE CELEBRATIONS

Yangoru-Saussia MP Richard Maru has appealed to his people to prepare for the Papua New Guinea 49th Anniversary celebrations as this is a time to reflect on the development progress of the district and the country as well.

“I appeal to all people of Yangoru-Saussia District to prepare for our 49th Independence Celebrations at Yangoru Station on Monday, September 16, 2024. The Yangoru-Saussia District Development Authority is hiring all our PMVs and buses to bring all our people from our four LLGs for the Independence Celebrations at Yangoru Station,” said Minister Maru.

Maru who is also the Minister for International Trade and Investment said “This is a good time to reflect on the progress we have made as a country and as a district over the last 49 years.

“It is time to come together and thank God for His blessings over the last 49 years despite and in spite of our sinfulness. We, the people of Yangoru-Saussia District have come a long way over the last 49 years.” Minister said.

Minister Maru highlighted some of the district achievements like being a leading cocoa producing district in the country producing and leading the province in quality education with eight High Schools with three Secondary Schools.

In light of all these achievements law and order and power system continue to be the major impairments to the development to in the district which they are working to address this.