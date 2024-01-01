REFUTING FALSE ALLEGATIONS CIRCULATING ON SOCIAL MEDIA

The acting secretary for department of Works and Highways Gibson Holemba has refused the false allegations circulating on social media in regards to fraudulent payments under the Connect PNG Program.

“I categorically refute these claims as baseless and deliberately misleading. It is evident that these posts aim to sow confusion, distrust and anger, particularly as we approach the critical parliamentary vote of no confidence (VONC) in the government.

Mr. Holemba clarified in a statement that the K90 million warrant in question has been transparently allocated to the ongoing critical infrastructure projects under the Connect PNG initiative.

These projects include major national works such as the Highlands Highway, Enga Highway, Ramu Highway, Wau Highway, Momase Coastal Highway (Wutung to Madang), Sepik Highway, Hiritano Highway, Magi Highway, New Britain Highway, Boluminsky Highway, Northern Highway, Hoskins Road, Talasea Road, RabaulKokopo Road, Kokoda Road and several strategic missing link projects aimed at establishing an uninterrupted road link from Wutung in West Sepik Province to East Cape in Milne Bay Province.

At this point no payment has been made to the companies mentioned in these posts, the Department of Works and Highways operates under strict financial controls, governed by the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS), which ensures transparency and accountability at every stage of the payment process.

As public servants, we remain committed to transparency and will continue to uphold the trust placed in us by the people of Papua New Guinea.

“I want to assure the public that this is absolutely not true in these claims. The Department of Works and Highways has not made any payments to the individuals or companies listed in these posts, and we remain committed to ensuring that every kina is spent responsibly and for the benefit of the nation” Holemba said.

“ I encourage the public to remain calm and await official information before reacting to any claims made on social media.” Mr. Holemba said.