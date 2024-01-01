PRIME MINISTER EXPRESSES GRATITUDE

Prime Minister Hon. James Marape has expressed gratitude to Pope Francis messages of service, unity and peace to the people of Papua New Guinea.

Prime Minister Marape and his wife, Mrs. Rachael Marape personally met Pope Francis the Head of Vatican State during his four day visits in the country.

“This morning, Rachael and I had the privilege to meet Pope Francis. In respect of our Catholic population the biggest denomination in our country. I want to offer my commendations to Pope Francis for his message of unity, tolerance, love and care.

He said this was great message for the people need in this land of so much diversity.

“Our country is very ethnically, linguistically and culturally diverse and the Pontiff’s message of unity, love and care, is very relevant to us today.” Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister said this must be amplified throughout this country.

“Our different Christian churches may read the Bible from different perspectives, but the fundamental tenet of Christianity is the embrace of each other in love, forgiveness, respect and humble service of each other.

“I want to commend the Catholic faithful who showed tolerance, respect, love and care this weekend from the moment Pope Francis arrived by lining the streets with candles to welcome.

He said this was a sign of respect for him, the country and God.

“We are good people, capable of embracing each other in love, unity and peace. “As we approach our 49th Independence Anniversary in a week’s time, I appeal to our people to take Pope Francis’ message with us – to continue to respect each other, respect our country and our creator.” Prime Minister said.