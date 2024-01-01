KIUNGA RL 9S

More than 100 youths in Kiunga, Western Province are participating in Rugby League Nine’s competition which kicked off earlier this month.

The competition is hosted by Kiunga Rugby Football League (KRFL) with the aim to engage youths in constructive activities.

President of KRFL Harry Kairu indicated that young people have been engaging in illegal activities due to lack of organised sports and recreational opportunities in the community.

He said that this competition not only provides a platform for youths to showcase their talents but also foster discipline, teamwork and safe community in North Fly District and Western Province as a whole.

The trial games commenced last weekend with 14 teams, and is anticipated to conclude in October.

Mr Kairu added that if all goes well, players to form Team Western to partake in any major sports event in the country may be selected from this competition.

As competitions will continue this weekend, the games officials call on the Provincial Government, the district and business houses to support this initiative.

Meanwhile, the president alluded to the people of Western that the fields have to be upgraded for such events.

It was noted the Fly River Provincial Government through tender is working closely with a local company Lotic Bige Limited to do maintenance work at the main oval in Kiunga for improved facilities.