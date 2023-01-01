EDWAKI STATION TO LINK VANIMO

By Esther Gahane

Telefomin District has no road linking it to Vanimo, the provincial capital for West Sepik Province,therefore, the Member for Telefomin and Minister for Works & Highways Solan Mirisim and Governor for West Sepik Tony Wouwou launched an 8 kilometer road that will link Matopai and Edwaki station to Vanimo.

It was a joyous moment for the people of Namea LLG who have been using speedboat through the Kaiku River to access land transport.

Minister Mirisim highlighted the importance of the road saying there’s potential in agriculture activity in Namea LLG, but road access remains the challenge.

“We have potential in Cocoa and Vanilla but access to better roads has been the only hindrance. With the road launching today access to market will be easy for my people.

My appeal is for all our people to go back and toil the land so you can have money in your pockets.

We will not complain anymore, we will have no reason to sit around and do nothing. My DDA will provide the necessary support when you going into serious agriculture production of Vanilla and Cocoa,” Minister Mirisim said.

Minister Mirisim says under his leadership he plans to connect all the 4 LLGs of Telefomin by road and by the end of this year, two LLGs will be connected by road.

This will be history in the making after 47 years of our country’s independence; Telefomin has no road connecting it to major centers of PNG.

“We have plans and it will only be achievable when we have better road connection.

Movement of government goods and services will now be easy, we can build better schools, aid posts, and other services when we have better road access. It will reduce the cost of transportation which is a challenge for a district like Telefomin.”

Minister Mirisim also appeals to his people to look after the contractor to speed up the road works.

He presented a K1 million cheque to the contractor to start this important road link on top of an additional K2 million.

Minister Mirisim also told the contractor to begin work right away starting today.

He presented the road project as an Easter gift to the people of Namea LLG.

Governor for West Sepik Hon. Tony Wouwou also committed K1 million to the road project and pledged his continuous support.

Tumla Investment Limited MD Irad Nati said they will begin work straight away with all machinery already on the ground.