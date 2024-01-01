MADANG DDA PRESENTS K250,000 CHEQUE TO HOLY SPIRIT PRIMARY SCHOOL

Holy Spirit Primary School Students welcoming their District Development Authority during the cheque presentation. Picture credit: Jochebed Yandit

By Jochebed Yandit in Madang

Madang District Development Authority has presented a K250,000 cheque to Holy Spirit Primary School in Madang for a construction of a new four in one grade nine classroom.

Madang District Development Authority Care Taker Chairman Peter Yalsy said, this is a privilege for most parents to enroll their children after completing grade eight.

Seeing the need of Madang Urban, schools have to build infrastructures to ensure that students are not left behind in higher educations.

The school will be upgrading its status from primary to secondary, following the government’s 1-6-6 education system structure.

Holy Spirit Primary School Head Teacher Francis Arigini said, the government gave the school a cheque during the groundbreaking ceremony of a grade nine double classroom in 2021, however there has not been any constructions and the school has been struggling to have facilities for its grade nine since then.

Head Teacher Arigini is privileged and thankful to Madang DDA and the District Administrator for the funding to construct the new grade nine four in one classroom.

Meanwhile, the construction will span for three months starting from October to December, and will officially open next year.