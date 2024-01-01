LUFA’S SCHOOLS INSTALL INTERNET

Setup and installation of internet connection devices and necessary apparatus in Lufa Secondary School, Lufa District, Eastern Highlands Province. Picture credit: Mortimer Yangharry

By Mortimer Yangharry

Lufa District Development Authority has engaged the services of a local, reputable internet service provider to hook up educational institutions to the internet throughout the district.

Lufa Open MP and Minister for Environment and Conservation Simo Kilepa highlighted that access to updated information and data are important to the educational progress of students accordingly.

“In an attempt to boost learning and Information Communication and Technology in schools in Lufa, the Lufa District Development Authority has embarked on a project that will see students have access to the internet services accordingly,” Kilepa said

The Lufa District Development Authority (LDDA) Chairman confirmed that they have engaged Tolix Limited to roll out this Information, Communication and Technology (ITC) project throughout the district.

Minister Kilepa mentioned that the Lufa Secondary School was the first educational institute in the district to pilot the implementation of this technological, advancement project.

He indicated that the rollout of this project would be implemented to all relevant educational institutions throughout the district.

The Lufa Secondary School also serves students from other districts of Eastern Highlands Province.