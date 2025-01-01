MADANG ADMINISTRATOR DEFENDS DELAY IN RELEASING FUNDS

By James Guken

Madang Provincial Administrator, Frank Lau, has responded to calls for the release of development funds, defending the delay by citing the need for clear project specifications.

Lau explained that without proper outlines, he is unable to release the funds, especially given the large amounts involved.

Lau also clarified his role, stating that while he approves budgets, it is the governor who calls Provincial Budget Priority Meetings, and there has not been such a meeting for two years.

His response came after criticism from the Provincial Finance Manager, George Memke, and MP Ramsey Pariwa, who accused Lau of delaying vital development projects, including a crucial road project in the province.