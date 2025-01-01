FIRE AND EXPLOSION INCIDENT IN KOKI WANIGELA VILLAGE CLEARED BY EMERGENCY SERVICES

Picture supplied

By James Guken

Emergency services have successfully cleared the scene of a fire and explosion incident that took place earlier this week in Koki Wanigela Village, near the Sevent Day Adventist Church along the Hubert Murray Highway.

The National St John Ambulance Control Centre received the first report of the incident at 10:59 am, which indicated that two houses were on fire.

Firefighters and ambulance teams responded promptly, arriving shortly after the call was made. The fire, which had started around 10:30 am, was already under control by the time responders reached the scene. Thankfully, no casualties were reported during the incident.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and any potential explosion, but as of the latest updates, the area has been fully cleared. emergency personnel have since left the site.

St John Ambulance continues to monitor the situation, ensuring that resources remain available in case further assistance is needed.