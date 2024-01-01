KUMULS NEW COACH

By Claire Mauta

The Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League announced the appointment of Jason Demetriou as the Head Coach of the PNG LNG Kumuls.

In a statement, PNGRFL chief executive officer (CEO), Stanely Hondina stated his delighted at securing the services of a highly rated coach.

“Coach Demetriou has tremendous experience at the NRL level and was integral part of the North Queensland coaching staff that won the 2015 Premiership and PNGRFL is interested to build a long-term relationship with leading up to the 2026 Rugby League World Cup,” said Hondina.

PNG NRL Bid CEO, Andrew Hill said, “This appointment is a positive step towards becoming part of NRL as it will create a pathway structure that will allow them to identify the best young talent and then develop players when reaching the Kumuls, they will benefit from the systems Coach Demetriou will put in place.”

“The game in PNG is going from strength to strength and it is a fantastic opportunity to work with such a talented squad. I have watched the team with interest in recent years and they have a passion for the game that shows itself every time they pull on the Kumuls jersey and represent their country,” said Hill.

Demetriou brings with him an impressive coaching resume at NRL level. Having completed his playing career in the UK, he returned to Australia in 2013 to coach in not only the Queensland Cup but NRL as well first with the Cowboys in 2015, Dragons in 2016, before linking with the Broncos in 2017 and Rabbitohs in 2018, it was then announced in 2022 that he would succeed as Broncos Head Coach.



