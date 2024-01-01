PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES MEDAL TALLY UPDATES

The 2024 Paris Olympics saw intense competition among nations, with the United States leading the medal tally with an impressive 21 gold, 30 silver and 28 bronze medals China also secured 21 golds, 18 silver and 14 bronze. In the third place is the host nation France, with 13 gold,16 silver and 19 bronze. And Australia in the fourth place with 13 gold, 12 silvers and 8 bronze medals In fifth place is Great Britain, securing 12 golds South Korea with 11 golds and placed sixth. Japan secured 10 golds and sitting in seventh place. In eighth placing is Italy with 9 gold Netherlands, and Germany with 7 gold in the ninth and tenth placing. Papua New Guinea is yet to earn a medal