LAE BISCUIT COMPANY LTD AND BUK BILONG PIKNINI ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP

The Lae Biscuit Company Ltd and Buk Bilong Piknini have joined partnership to establish new library learning center in Lae Morobe Province.

This significant partnership aims to address literacy rates in Papua New Guinea and this initiative underscores both organizations’ commitment to community development and educational advancement.

Buk Bilong Pikinini is dedicated to improve literacy among children and the collaboration with Lae Biscuit Company Ltd marks a significant step forward in these efforts.

Lae Biscuit Company Ltd, through the Chow Foundation, has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to giving back to the community. This latest venture reflects their core values and the foundation’s ongoing dedication to making a positive impact. By providing the resources necessary to establish the New library learning center.

The project scoping commenced earlier this year with consultation of 5 elementary schools in Lae, Morobe Province prior to the selection of one school to set up the early learning center.

Schools consulted were St Philip Lutheran elementary, Butibam Elementary, Yanga Elementary,

Four Mile Elementary & St Steven Elementary school in which St Steven Elementary school was selected based on project scope criteria.

Managing Director and CEO of the Chow Foundation- Mr John Chow expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership and hopes for the positive impact it will have on the children.

“The Chow foundation believes in the power of education to transform lives, and we are committed to supporting initiatives that provide children with the tools they need to succeed. This library learning center is a testament to our dedication to community development and our belief in the potential of every child. We are investing in the future of Papua New Guinea’s children and supporting Buk Bilong Pikinini’s mission to create a literate and empowered generation. The new library learning center in Lae will serve as a beacon of hope and opportunity for countless children in the province, providing a safe and nurturing environment where young minds can explore the joys of reading and learning. The center will be equipped with a diverse collection of books, educational materials, and resources tailored to enhance literacy skills and foster a love for reading among children. Mr. Chow said.