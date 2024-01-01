HUNTERS TO TAKE ON FALCONS

Pictured: PNG SP Hunters in Training (File Image)

By Jonathan Sibona

The PNG SP Hunters is gearing up to take on another challenging round after an impressive 42-28 victory against Capras during the weekend.

This weekend, the Hunters will take on the Sunshine Coast Falcons in the Hostplus Cup. With both teams eyeing a crucial win, the stage is set for an exciting round.

The Hunters, known for their aggressive playstyle and solid defense, aims to maintain their 4 consecutive wins while the Falcons aim to bring on their A game to defend their home soil.

This game expects a tough encounter as each team battles for dominance.