TRAINING FOR LOCALS NEAR LIME MINING PROJECT IN CENTRAL PROVINCE

Pictured: APTC’s PNG Executive Country Director, Renée Archer (third from left) and Mayur Resources Limited Executive Director, Musje Werror (second from right), are joined by other representatives from the two organizations at the partnership signing.

Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC) and Mayur Resources signed an agreement recently to empower local workforce within communities surrounding the Central Province’s Lime Mining Project.

The partnership, facilitated through Mayur Resources Limited’s Social and Environmental Consultant, Social Environmental Research and Consultancy Services (SERACS), focuses on enhancing skills development for locals from Kido and Lealea villages around the Lime Mining Project in Central Province, preparing them for employment opportunities with Mayur Projects.

Executive Director with Mayur Resources, Musje Werror said as the project expands, there will be a need for more workers.

“It is our responsibility to give back to these communities by providing training opportunities, enabling them to secure employment with Mayur projects or elsewhere and sustain their livelihoods,” Mr. Werror said.

So far, APTC has delivered the Certificate II in Engineering Pathways program to two cohorts, totaling 33 graduates, including 14 women and 19 men from the two villages.

A third cohort will commence training in September.