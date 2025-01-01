HEALTH MINISTER ANNOUNCED NEW ACTING CEO AND ACTING DIRECTOR FOR LALAOKI PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL

With the emphasis that PNG’s only Psychiatric Facility is going through a recovery phase, Health Minister , Elias Kapavore announced the new Acting CEO and an Acting Director for the Lalaoki Psychiatric Hospital yesterday.

With Dr. Daoni Esorom’s term as the Acting CEO for Laloki Psychiatric Hospital concluding last Friday Minister Kapavore announced the new Acting CEO to carry on work into the facility.

“And I want to announce that Dr. Ludwig Nanawar as the acting CEO for Laloki Psychiatrist Hospital, he is not new but he is a psychiatrist himself and he knows everything that is happening around here,” he said.

Elaborating on this, the minister said although it is the board that’s responsible for the appointment of a CEO as provided under the Mental Health Act 2015, at this point of time the Psychiatric Hospital’s Board lapsed its term 15 months ago.

Hence the involvement of the Minister for this appointment.

“I want to say Minister has intervein to all this matter so we can continue to restore trust and confidence for in our officers,” Minister Kapavore said.

Noting also that the term for the Director of Social Change and Mental Health Directorate held by Dr. Uma Ambi has lapsed, the minister as well-appointed Dr. Nelson Mack to take over this position as Acting Director.

Drug and Alcohol Officer Julie Bawa representing the staff said that now certain the hospital is on the road to recovery; they express their gratitude for the long-needed attention.

“It was very challenging for all of us here and with this change, it is our dream come true. We knew that Laloki was going down and was a distressful, but we thanked the minister and the Marape Rosso Government for restoring this hospital,” she said.

Meanwhile, the health minister also announced that the department of Health had committed K1 Million towards helping Laloki Psychiatric Hospital’s operations.