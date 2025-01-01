NCD TEACHERS GATHER TO LAUNCH ACADEMIC YEAR

As teachers throughout the nation resumed work yesterday, schools in NCD, gathered at the Sir John Guise Stadium to officially launch the academic year.

NCD Education Service First Assistant Secretary Peter Kants said the gathering was to publicly declare that teachers were resuming duties.

Mr. Kants advised the teachers that he would only meet with head teachers regarding any issues that any teacher may face this year.

He further urged principals and head teachers to provide situational leadership in their schools

Teachers Service Commission Advisor Terence Karakawa revealed that in 2024, 20 teachers had retired, while 10 were on a grace period, 12 had resigned and 16 passed away.

He announced that starting this year, there would be no grace period on teacher’s retirement.

“This year no extension, pays a way for new teachers to come in,” Mr. Karakawa said.

He further revealed that the total number of absenteeism by teachers in NCD was at 8200 days.

“With 8200 days of teachers absence across all sectors being added and totalled, this year K82.00 will be deducted from one day absent in class,” he said.

Meanwhile LA Salle Technical Secondary, St Charles Lwanga Secondary School, Marianville Secondary School and Butuka Academy were awarded the Governor’s award for performing well in NCD.