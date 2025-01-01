CHINESE EMBASSY HELD THE 2025 SPRING FESTIVAL RECEPTION

By Parker Tambua

Minister for Foreign Affairs Justin Tkatchenko, and nearly 200 friends from all walks of life from PNG, and representatives of Chinese companies and overseas Chinese gathered together to celebrate the Chinese New Year or the Spring Festival.

Ambassador His Excellency Yang Xiaoguang extended New Year greetings to all compatriots in PNG. He noted that the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee was successfully held in 2024, and China has steadily promoted high-quality development, expanded high-level opening up, and continued to be an important engine for global economic development. He said China-PNG relations are flourishing and pragmatic cooperation has yielded fruitful results. He further said China was willing to work with PNG to promote the deepening and solidification of the China-PNG comprehensive strategic partnership and jointly write a new chapter in the friendly cooperation between the two countries.

Minister Tkatchenko said that China-PNG relations are at their best in history. Tkatchenko thanked the Chinese government, overseas Chinese, and Chinese companies for their important contributions to the economic and social development of PNG, and will continue to firmly adhere to the one-China policy and promote greater development of China-PNG relations.

Meanwhile the ambassador said China was more focused on strengthening relationship between the two countries and would not get itself involved in the internal affairs of PNG.

Xiaoguang told EMTV that China wants to continue strengthening its relations with PNG through trade, development and economic corporations going forward.

Xiaoguang made this statement during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at their embassy in Port Moresby last week.

The ambassador also recapped on some of the successful aid and exchange programs China had with PNG in 2024. He said their assistance to Enga Province to help the people affected by the landslide last year, shows how much they care.