MADANG PROVINCIAL HEALTH AUTHORITY BOARD APPROVED

By Jochebed Yandit in Madang

The Madang Provincial Health Authority Board has finally been approved and endorsed by the National Executive Council.

The appointment of the Board was effective as of 10th July 2024 and duly gazette on 22nd August 2024, gazettal number NG690.

Madang Governor Ramsey Pariwa, thanked the Minister for Health and HIV and Wabag MP Dr Lino Tom for the appointment of the board.

Governor Pariwa stated that they would now proceed to have the new Madang Provincial Health Authority Board members inducted, sworn in and resume work to stabilize and restore the management and administration of health care services to the people of Madang.

He further thanked the Acting Chief Executive Officer of Madang Provincial Health Authority, Dr Sammy Thomas Kambuka and all the hard-working medical doctors, nurses, medical officers and staff throughout Madang for serving the people of Madang.

Furthermore, Governor Pariwa affirmed that the Madang Provincial Government is ready to stand and work together with the new Madang Provincial Health Authority Board to provide effective, quality, and affordable healthcare services to the people.